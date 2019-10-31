Measles infections may cause long-term immune system damage

(NBC) – A recent study revealed another reason to get a measles vaccine. New research shows the virus may cause long-term damage to your immune system.
Researchers compared blood samples of 77 Dutch children who contracted measles to over 100 uninfected kids and adults.
They found that between 11 and 73% of all antibodies had been wiped out in the measles patients.
It took months, to even years, before they were able to regain their previous immunity to other diseases.
The scientists recommend patients who are recovering from the measles get a round of booster shots from previous routine vaccines.
A separate study was conducted in rhesus macaques-monkeys and had similar results.