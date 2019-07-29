Measles outbreak update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – More cases of the measles have been reported. According to the latest data from the CDC, 1,164 cases have been confirmed in 30 states. That is an increase of 16 cases from last week.
The majority of cases are in people who have not been vaccinated.
While New York continues to be the hardest hit state, the state of emergency that was declared in Rockland County during the height of the outbreak was lifted last week.
This is the worst measles outbreak in the country in 27 years.
The states that have reported cases are: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.