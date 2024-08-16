Measure 118 to appear on November ballots in Oregon

Author: John Adams (KGW)

OREGON (KGW) – A controversial measure that would put more money in the pockets of Oregonians will be on the ballot in November, after it garnered enough signatures. If passed, the measure would give each Oregon resident a rebate of $1,600 every year, as long as they live at least 200 days in the state. A family of four would receive $6,400.

The group behind Measure 118 is called Oregon Rebate. They say, if passed, the measure would decrease poverty in the state by 36% and increase the financial stability of those living here. The group has picked up some notable endorsements from the United Auto Workers, Oregon Working Families, and the Oregon Progressive Party.

But many in the business community are against the measure because it is funded by increasing the corporate minimum tax on sales, exceeding $25 million to three percent. The Portland Metro Chamber has come out in opposition to the measure, as well as the Oregon Business and Industry, which represents large and small businesses across the state.

President and CEO Angela Wilhelms says if this measure passes it will make Oregon less attractive for businesses and will drive up costs for citizens.

“I think Oregonians are smart enough to know that free money is never actually free. Consumers, those very same individuals are going to be paying this tax through higher prices,” said Wilhelms.

Leading state Democrats like Governor Tina Kotek, as well as state Republican Minority Leader Jeff Helfrich have both spoken out against Measure 118. Read the original article here.

