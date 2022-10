MEDFORD, ORE. – Two more ‘little free libraries’ are coming to Medford city parks.

They will be installed in Donahue Frohnmayer and Fichner Mainwaring park.

The city said the local movement was inspired by Danny Milligan when he installed a ‘little free library’ at Bear Creek park last year.

The project is supported by Rogue credit union and Medford parks and recreation.