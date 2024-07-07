Medford and Access partner to operate cooling shelter at 324 6th St.

MEDFORD, Ore. – For those who don’t have a place to escape the heat, there’s a cooling shelter open in Medford.

The City of Medford partnered with Access to open and operate a cooling shelter at 324 West 6th St. in Medford.

The shelter is open from Noon until 8 p.m. and offers water, restrooms, and snacks for people and their pets.

People are free to come and go.

One man who used the shelter says it’s been a huge help on these hot days.

The snack bag, they have people donate so they give you free snacks all day and otter pops to stay cool. Water to stay hydrated so you don’t go into heat stroke.

The shelter was scheduled to run from July Forth until Sunday, but has already been extended into Monday and could be extended further if the need arises.

Call 2-1-1 to find a cooling shelter near you.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.