Medford announces new Fire Chief

Medford, Ore. — The City of Medford has announced the new Fire Chief for Medford Fire-Rescue.
Eric Thompson will be the new chief beginning in January of 2020. Thompson will replace Chief Brian Fish who announced his retirement in June.
Fish will stay with the fire department through Thompson’s transition into the position. Thompson has over 24 years of experience in fire service and comes to Medford from Red Oak, Texas, where he served as the fire chief and assistant city manager for the past 16 years.