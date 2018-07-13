Medford apartment catches fire

Medford, Ore. – Fire crews responded to a three alarm fire at Valley Pines Apartments in Medford just after two p.m. this afternoon.
Once the fire crews arrived, people were evacuated and the flames were quickly knocked down.
“As soon as we knew the fire was going on and there might still be people inside or animals, people were just running around knocking on windows trying to get people out as fast as possible,” Valley Pines resident, Caitlin Kelly said.
Two people who lived in the apartment were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, including one man who was rescued from the third floor balcony by ladder truck. There are also reports of a cat who was taken to the vet from one of the apartments as well.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.