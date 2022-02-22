Medford & Ashland opening temporary winter shelters

MEDFORD, Ore. – Due to the possibility of record-low temperatures across the Rogue Valley, Medford and Ashland are keeping overnight winter shelters open for the next few days.

On Monday, Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun declared a “severe weather event,” allowing for the temporary opening of a shelter and tent camping in the city. The declaration was recently extended through Thursday.

The Medford shelter is located at the Navigation Center at 685 Market Street next to the DHS Self Sufficiency office. It will be open during the hours of 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. through February 24.

Ashland similarly extended its winter shelter through Friday, February 25. That shelter is located at Pioneer Hall, 73 Winburn Way across from Lithia Park. It will be open from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 a.m.