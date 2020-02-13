Medford attorney Charles Kochlacs named circuit court judge

SALEM, Ore. – A prominent local attorney was appointed as a circuit court judge in Jackson County.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a number of new judicial appointments on February 13, 2020. Among those named was Charles Kochlacs, a Medford attorney specializing in criminal, family, and juvenile law. He’ll now serve as a circuit court judge in Jackson County.
According to Kochlac’s website, he worked with Jackson County public defenders for about eight years before starting his own private practice in 1997.
“Practicing exclusively in Jackson County, Charles is very familiar with the local legal culture, practice and judiciary,” his site says. “He knows every prosecutor, family law attorney and child welfare case worker in Jackson County.”
In 2018, Kochlacs ran for a bench in Jackson County but lost to incumbent Laura Cromwell, who was also appointed by Governor Brown.
Kochlacs is not taking over an existing judge’s position. Rather, he’s taking on a new judicial position created by the legislative assembly last year. The appointment is effective immediately.