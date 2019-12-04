Medford bank robbery case quickly solved thanks to social media

MEDFORD, Ore. – A bank robbery case was quickly solved by Medford police with the help of social media.
On the morning of December 3, the Key Bank located at the intersection of Barnett Road and Black Oak Drive was robbed by a man wearing an orange beanie and flannel shirt.
A surveillance image of the suspect was shared on Facebook by the Medford Police Department. MPD said soon thereafter, someone called them and identified the suspect as 45-year-old Lawrence Greene.
Police said they went to Greene’s home, which was just down the road from the bank, and found him standing outside. He was arrested about an hour after the robbery occurred.
“Certainly not the toughest case we solved but we will take it!” MPD said.
All of the cash stolen from the bank was recovered.