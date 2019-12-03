Medford bank robbery suspect sought by police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Medford bank Tuesday morning.
The Medford Police Department said at 10:21 a.m. on December 3, a man robbed the Key Bank located at the intersection of Barnett Road and Black Oak Drive.
The suspect was described as a white man wearing an orange beanie and a flannel shirt over a sweatshirt. He was last seen running toward Barnett Road.
If anyone recognizes the suspect, they’re urged to call 911 or MPD’s non-emergency number, 541-770-4783.