Medford bank robbery under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Medford bank was robbed Thursday and police are currently investigating.
It happened at Mechanics Bank off of Poplar Drive and East McAndrews Road. A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment as the investigation is ongoing.
It’s unclear how much money was taken and how many people were involved in the robbery.
NBC5 News reached out to Medford police for more information but have not received a callback.
Stay with us for more on this developing story.
