Medford bar hosts ‘recall Kate Brown’ event

MEDFORD. Ore. – The new coronavirus restrictions have some people calling for a recall of Governor Kate Brown.
Voodoo Martini in Medford hosted its weekly “Boozy Bingo Thursday” event last night. But in addition to bingo, they were also collecting signatures to recall Kate Brown.
Voodoo Martini owner CT Wallace said the new mandate for bars to close at 10:00 p.m. is impossible. “The mask mandate that went in, destroyed us,” Wallace said. “So the mask mandate and closing at 10:00. There’s no point in doing business anymore.”
Wallace said if the restrictions last too long, Voodoo Martini will close permanently