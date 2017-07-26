Medford-based artist’s work to appear in Oregon State Capitol

According to the Oregon Arts Commission, Summer Ventis’ exhibit, titled “Emigrant Lake[s],” will be featured from August 1 to September 8.
The exhibit uses printed works to examine the “tenuous nature our relationship to our surroundings through drought’s effects on the Western landscape and its population.”
“In observing our surroundings, we project ourselves onto and into the landscape, while the observed landscape also dictates our internal reception of it,” Ventis said. “The landscape is inside us as much as we are inside it.”
OAC said Ventis received her degrees from the University of Colorado, Boulder. She has exhibited nationally and internationally.
Ventis served as visiting faculty at Southern Oregon University and is now an assistant professor position at California State University.