Medford based company watching CA power shutoffs

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hundreds of thousands of people were without power today as Pacific Gas and Electric company implement a public safety power shutoff in Northern and Central California.
Medford based company Pacific Retirement Services is watching what’s happening in California closely. The company owns and operates a retirement home in Napa —The Meadows in Napa Valley.
The company said they lost power around 1:00 a.m. PRS said around 350 people live there. They said staff and management are on-site to ensure safety for residents.
“We want to make sure that residences’ medical records are accessible, people are receiving the care that they need,” Eric Mineart, Vice President of Marketing with Pacific Retirement Services said. “We certainly are prioritizing resident safety.”
The company said security and round the clock safety checks are in place. PRS was told the shutoff could last several days. The company said two of their other retirement communities are under watch for a potential shutoff, one in San Mateo and the other in Saratoga.
PRS said if you’re trying to reach a loved one, it’s best to call their cell phone first. An emergency number is available. 707-975-3798.
