MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford-based Lithia and Driveway acquired Airstream Adventures.

According to Lithia, it’s the largest air-stream dealer group in the nation for the iconic silver bullet air-stream travel trailer.

It’s based in Portland with locations throughout the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

Lithia said it can now combine its innovative and technology-enhanced customer experience with the air-stream adventures total guest experience.