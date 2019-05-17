Medford burglary, car theft suspects sought by police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police in Medford are trying to track down two suspects accused of stealing a car during a burglary.
On March 13, a burglary, car theft, and car break-in occurred in the 1200 block of North Riverside. In that incident, suspects stole a handgun which was used in an attempted murder the next day. However, the attempted murder suspect was arrested and not involved in the original theft.
Surveillance video captured during the burglary shows what is believed to be a black 2016 or 2017 black Ford F-150. Two suspects were also seen on video. Police said one of them is described as a black man. The other suspect had his face covered.
On March 18, the stolen vehicle was sold to a woman at a local hotel, who described the suspects as two black men, one of whom was about 50 years old and thin. The other reportedly had a medium build. They were driving the same vehicle seen on surveillance video.
Police are asking the public for any additional information about the burglary and car theft. If you have any tips for police, call 541-774-2230.