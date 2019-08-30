Medford burglary suspect found with possible hand grenade

MEDFORD, Ore. – A burglar was reportedly caught in the act by residents in a Medford neighborhood.
According to the Medford Police Department, on Friday morning a couple living on Kingswood Drive left their garage door open before going on a walk.
When they returned, the couple found a man stealing a gas can from inside the garage. He told them he needed gas for his car parked around the corner.
Before officers could arrive, the man fled but officers said, “…we were able to get him into custody after a quick game of hide and seek.”
When the suspect’s car was searched, officers found what appeared to be an old hand grenade. Oregon State Police responded with their bomb squad and are continuing their own investigation.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Sean Hodgkins, was arrested for burglary, theft, and a probation violation.