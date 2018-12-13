Medford burn piles delayed due to weather

MEDFORD, Ore.– Burn piles at Prescott Park in Medford were put on hold Thursday due to clouds and heavy fog in the morning.
Medford Fire-Rescue says with this heavy inversion smoke will settle in the valley, something they want to try and prevent.
The project is set to burn over 100 piles of fuels over the course of the week. But things will have to wait until Thursday morning to see if weather permits those burns to continue.
