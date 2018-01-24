Medford business hit by gas tank vandalism

MEDFORD, Ore. – The owners of a Medford business were hit hard after a seemingly petty act of vandalism. Now, their only delivery truck is out of commission after someone drilled a hole in the truck’s gas tank.
It’s the latest in a string of vandalism cases the Medford Police Department said they are investigating.
Bob Wood is the co-owner of Completely Floored. He said, “I can imagine the truck being down for about a week or so.”
Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Holly and Stewart, one of Wood’s employees noticed pieces of cardboard tossed under the truck. And he could smell the gas too. They knew something was wrong.
A quick inspection of the truck showed a hole drilled into the gas tank. The tank was rained completely. Now, it requires a big repair.
“Pick-ups around town that we have to go get,” Wood explained. “We are unable to do that until we can get the gas tank replaced.”
This isn’t the first time Completely Floored has been targeted. “Once, about 2 years ago, we had a siphoning of the same truck.” Wood said. “Here we go again.”
It’s an inconvenience Medford police said is being felt around town after a rash of similar cases. “It appears that for about the last month have been getting several vandalism cases to people’s gas tanks throughout Medford,” said MPD Lieutenant Justin Ivens.
According to Ivens, a car parked outside a home–also near Stewart and Holly–was hit Tuesday night as well.
While police work to find who’s responsible for the string of crimes, Wood said his company will now take extra precautions. “There have been some concerns to the point where we are going to have to fence off the property to keep people out.”
MPD suggests good lighting outside of businesses and homes to deter crime.
If you have any further information about these gas theft cases, give MPD a call.