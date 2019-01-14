Medford business suddenly closes

MEDFORD, Ore. – Customers told NBC5 News on Friday they were shocked to find a local business closed when they went to pick up their artwork.
Customer Teresa Clark said her daughter was upset The Artist In You pottery shop closed it’s doors without an announcement.
“My daughter is pretty disappointed and she was really upset [and] wanted to know how they [could] possibly do that,” Clark said.
Clark said the closure came as a shock.
“When we were in there they were selling gift cards and there was no indication they were going to be going out of business,” Clark said.
NBC5 reached out to the owner of the shop, Michael McGee, who said in a statement:
Due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances The Artist In You is temporarily closed until further notice due to disputes within the business. We do ask for and appreciate your patience and for your support rather than backlash at this time as we work towards resolution. You may pick up your items on January 28th and 29th between 12-6 pm each day. Please know you will get your items in due time. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you in advance for your understanding.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”