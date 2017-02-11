It’s a first in Oregon’s marijuana industry: pot delivered right to your door.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has now granted 117 retailers delivery permits.
That includes 10 in Southern Oregon.
While Cannabiz Experience isn’t opening its doors for another few weeks, owner Robert Weinger is looking forward to the service of delivering to his customers.
Weinger says the home delivery system is convenient for those that don’t feel like getting in their car, or don’t want to be seen at the cannabis retail store.
“There are people that are somewhat intimidated by the existing dispensaries and recreational retail stores. So what we’re doing is we’re targeting that type of person that is afraid to walk into these stores for whatever reason that may be,” Weinger said.
Weinger says there are some restrictions to the home delivery system.
Retailers can only deliver in the city they’re licensed in, the pot must be transported in a locked box and secure vehicle and retailers can’t transport more than $3,000 dollars worth of product at a time.
Delivery also isn’t allowed at motels, campgrounds or dorms.