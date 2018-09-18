Medford car dealership burglarized, suspect sought by police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole about $11,000 worth of items from a Medford business.
The Medford Police Department said during the early morning hours of September 16, JC Auto Sales on North Pacific Highway was burglarized.
The suspect reportedly stole a 2012 Ford F-250 with temporary paper plates and about $11,000 worth of various property, including cash, from the business. Police said he “caused quite a bit of damage” as well.
The burglary was caught on camera, but investigators couldn’t make out the suspect’s face. They say their best bet, for now, is to find the truck.
Anyone who sees the truck or has further information about this case is asked to call the Medford Police Department at 541-774-2250.