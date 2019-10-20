Medford celebrates sister city connection with ‘Taste of Alba’

MEDFORD, Ore.– A little taste of Italy came to Medford this weekend with the 7th annual Taste of Alba.
Alba, Italy has been a sister city with Medford since 1960. The two have shared cultural activities with each other at that time including student exchange trips which started in 1985.
This weekend’s tasting involved several restaurants in the area providing wine and food from the Piedmont region of Italy where Alba is based. The event is not only about wine and food but it also helps to raise funds for student exchange trips and to just give people a chance to experience a little bit of Italy.
“Just to bridge the gaps, get people traveling and becoming aware of other cities around the world and just getting connected with people,” said Robin Snider, president of the Medford Alba Sister City Association. She says her grandfather was the first one to start the connection between the two cities when he was mayor in 1960. It’s considered one of the oldest sister city connections in the state.
Next year will mark 60 years of connection between the two cities. Snider says they plan on having a much bigger celebration but have not set a date yet.
