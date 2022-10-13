Medford-JaCo Chamber holds 103rd Excellence in Business Awards

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Medford-Jackson County Chamber hosted its 103rd annual Excellence in Business Awards Dinner Thursday night.

Many community leaders gathered to celebrate the achievements in the business community.

The First Citizen award was given to, Roy Vinyard.

It’s to honor the former President and CEO of Asante Health for his dedication to the healthcare community.

“There are 6,000 first citizens at Asante, not one but 6,000, it’s the physicians, it’s the nurses the housekeepers, the environmental services folks its radiologists, rad techs, all of those people working together,” said Vinyard.

Dancin Vineyards, Rogue Disposal, and Kids Unlimited were some of the other award recipients.