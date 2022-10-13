Medford-JaCo Chamber holds 103rd Excellence in Business Awards

Posted by Jenna King October 13, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Medford-Jackson County Chamber hosted its 103rd annual Excellence in Business Awards Dinner Thursday night.

Many community leaders gathered to celebrate the achievements in the business community.

The First Citizen award was given to, Roy Vinyard.

It’s to honor the former President and CEO of Asante Health for his dedication to the healthcare community.

“There are 6,000 first citizens at Asante, not one but 6,000, it’s the physicians, it’s the nurses the housekeepers, the environmental services folks its radiologists, rad techs, all of those people working together,” said Vinyard.

Dancin Vineyards, Rogue Disposal, and Kids Unlimited were some of the other award recipients.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content