Medford changes ordinance to allow more food trucks

Medford, Ore.- Medford City Councilors approved changes Thursday night that will make it easier for larger food trucks to serve customers in city limits.
Councilors changed the city code to measure food trucks by the length of the food production area. Previously, the city ordinance measured by square footage and only allowed trucks up to 170 square feet.
That proved an issue for companies like Buttercloud, which had to open its food truck in Central Point due to Medford’s restrictions. Its truck measured 200 square feet.
The change made Thursday will open options for both businesses and customers.
“It does make much more sense to have it be an easy to measure footage of the actual food production area rather than the square footage of the truck because the cab could easily eat up all their space,” said Medford City Councilor Kevin Stine.
Trucks are now limited to a food production area of 16 feet in the central business and historic districts of Medford and 20 feet everywhere else in the city.
Food vendors will also now need an operational permit from the fire department.
You can read more about the effort to change the city ordinance, and Buttercloud’s decision to park in Central Point, here.