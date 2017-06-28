Medford child found in hot car now in critical condition

Medford, Ore. — A Medford child is fighting to stay alive tonight after being found in hot trunk of a car.
NBC5 News arrived along the 30th block of South Columbus Avenue shortly after the first call just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The little boy is in critical condition and being treated at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland for a heat-related illness.
At this point NBC5 doesn’t know how long he had been in the hot trunk of the car.
“I saw a young child being coddled out of the house into an ambulance,” neighbor Jessica Ramirez said.
It’s a situation no parent wants to experience. Neighbors told us they can’t imagine it was happening right down the street.
“It’s just sad. An innocent being who doesn’t really have much control over their own life at the moment. I’m just hoping it was nothing malicious,” neighbors Cameron and Daniel said.
Medford Police and Jackson County Detectives strung police tape along the alley blocking access to the garage of a home.
The 6-year-old boy was initially rushed to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Dispatchers say a woman believed to be the mother reported her son was found inside a trunk of a car.
“I am actually quite surprised to even hear that because that’s a very loving family,” Ramirez said.
Neighbors hope the child will make it through and that the situation won’t go unnoticed.
“Whether it was purposeful or an accident… regardless that something is justified by them is what I really hope for,” Cameron said.
There’s still a lot of questions as to what happened.
It’s unknown if any charges will be filed for this case.
Detectives are on the scene investigating.
