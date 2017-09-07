Medford church collects supplies to send to Harvey and Irma victims

Medford, Ore.– A Medford church is collecting toiletries to be packed and sent to Houston and Florida in the wake of the natural disasters.
Church of the Nazarene is making it simple to help those affected by Harvey and those in the line of Irma. Crisis care kits, complete with toothbrushes, soap, combs and more will be sent to people in need
“They also include a stuffed animal because sometimes they go to kids as well,” explains Pastor Shawn Sampson. “So just the basic stuff that can help hold people over while they are in evacuation centers and places like that.”
To date Church of the Nazarene has sent over 700,000 crisis packs to people all over the world.
If you would like to contribute, bring the following items to the church at 1974 E. McAndrews Rd in Medford. You can call them at (541) 779-7777
Note: Each kit should contain only the items/quantities listed. Packing them into a 2 gallon zip lock bag is helpful, but if not, the church will pack them in bags for you.
- 1 medium size bottle of shampoo (12-18 oz.)
- 2 hand towels (not wash cloths or kitchen towels)
- 2 bars of soap (3.5 oz or larger)
- 1 medium tube of toothpaste (4.0 – 6.4 oz.)
- 3 toothbrushes
- 1 box of Band-Aids (30 or more)
- I pair of fingernail clippers
- 1 sturdy hair comb
- 4 pocket-size packages of facial tissue
- 1 beanie baby-size stuffed toy