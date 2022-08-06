Medford City Council focusing on regulations for psilocybin

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Medford City Council voted unanimously not to put a psilocybin ban on the November ballot.

Medford joins Ashland as the second city in Jackson County to ensure the drug will be legalized.

President Kevin Stine said the council was considering putting a temporary ban on the ballot.

The council had a study session last week to learn about the regulations around psilocybin.

Measure 109 was passed by Oregon voters in 2020, with 56% support in Jackson County.

The measure allows for manufacturing and therapeutic use of the drug.

Stine said the council felt they would be able to put time, place and manner restrictions in place by the fall.

“We have a plan in place to get some rule-making on our own in terms of time, place and manner and zoning to be accepting when people can get their licenses at the beginning of next year,” Stine said.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners already decided to put psilocybin on the November ballot.

That vote will apply to unincorporated parts of the county.

The Grants Pass City Council still hasn’t made a decision on whether the drug will be on the ballot.

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel told the council not to legalize psilocybin at their last meeting.