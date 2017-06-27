Medford City Council set to address abandoned shopping carts

Medford, Ore. – The Medford City Council will discuss abandoned shopping carts and the use of carts in city parks and trails.
City officials said multiple Medford residents have complained about shopping carts that have been left around the city
On Thursday, June 29, the council will consider an ordinance to address the issue.
A memo written by Medford’s city attorney Lori J. Cooper presented a proposed shopping cart retrieval ordinance and examples of a shopping cart exclusion ordinance for city parks, greenways and other city property.
The proposal would require business owners to post signs reminding the public that taking shopping cart from a business is considered theft under Oregon law along with a phone number for citizens to report abandoned shopping carts.
Business owners would have 72 hours to retrieve any reported abandoned carts. If the owner doesn’t retrieve the cart in the allotted time-frame, they’re subject to a $50 fine.
If the business still doesn’t recover the cart after 30 days, it will be forfeited to the city. The business could then be subject to a fine of no more than $500.
To address the issue of shopping carts on City of Medford property, Cooper provided examples of three other cities’ ordinances that prohibit shopping carts on city parks and trail ways.
NBC5 News is working to follow up with local businesses to hear their opinions regarding the proposed ordinances.
What do you think? Join the discussion on our Facebook page.