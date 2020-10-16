Medford City Council to vote on ‘Homeless System Action Plan’

MEDFORD, Ore. — “It really is that first step to intentionally engaging our partners to see about developing real solutions,” said Angela Durant, City of Medford.
Affordable housing and crisis intervention programs are some of the many priorities highlighted in Medford’s ‘Homeless System Action Plan.’
City councilors will vote to adopt the plan’s five goals with housing at the core, as priority actions on Thursday night.
“The mental health crisis intervention model in our community is organically growing,” said Durant.
Durant says a Eugene-based program called ‘Cahoots’ is being discussed as a potential model for Medford and the county.
The 24-7 mobile crisis intervention program stands for ‘Crisis Assistance Helping out on the Streets.’
Eugene Police say the team uses money from the annual police budget to take on social service calls.
“There’s so many different aspects of that model that the city would be working with the county and other cities and partners to look at. What that looks like for this area, we don’t know,” said Durant.
Durant says councilors have also discussed opening a 24-hour crisis stabilization center.
The facility would provide emergency treatment and stabilization for people having a mental health crisis as a short-term solution.
“We really do lack the resources in our community to house individuals that need that mental health service care,” she said.
Durant says Cahoots, the crisis center and more, will not be finalized at Thursday night’s meeting.
She says the plan is just the initial step to get the ball rolling.
“What we’re talking about tonight is a reflection of how far we’ve come as a region and I feel like it’s a great thing to look back on. And feel proud about,” Durant said.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.