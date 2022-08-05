Medford City Council votes in favor of legal psilocybin

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Medford City Council decided there will not be another vote on psilocybin in November.

The council will focus on putting time, place and manner restrictions in place.

Measure 109, which allows manufacturing and service centers for the drug, was passed in 2020

Medford joins Ashland as the second city in Jackson County to ensure the drug will be legalized.

City Councilor Tim D’Alessandro said, “the voters have spoken on this measure and I think……we probably have ample time to get through our in-house rule-making process as it pertains to time, place and manner.”

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners already voted to put psilocybin on the November ballot.

That vote will apply to unincorporated parts of the county.