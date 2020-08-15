Medford clinic recognized globally for Covid-19 vaccine testing

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s ‘Clinical Research Institute of Southern Oregon’ on Crater Lake Avenue is one of roughly 90 U.S. clinical trial sites for phase 3 testing of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to The Oregonian.
The vaccine was produced by bio-tech start-up company, Moderna.
The clinic started by enrolling up to 40 participants a day for the two-year study with hopes to get as many as 700 volunteers by the end of August.
The recruits will join a total of 30,000 test subjects across the country to see if the Moderna vaccine is successful.
“Phase 1 and phase 2 trials determine whether there’s an unacceptable amount of side effects and whether or not there seems to be safety issues. Once you solve that you move to phase 3 trials which is, does it work,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson Co. health officer.
Over in Portland, late stage trials for another Covid-19 vaccine is underway according to Portland NBC affiliate KGW.
Kaiser Permanente Northwest’s Center for Health Research is one of 3 Kaiser Permanente sites across the country that will be testing a vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
Patients will be recruited locally and start getting injections as early as next week.
The goal is to enroll up to 30,000 participants for the trials at more than 120 sites around the world.
