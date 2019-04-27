Medford Comic Con enters its fifth, largest year

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Library is gearing up for Medford Comic-Con this weekend where they’re expecting thousands of fans to gather for a weekend of fun.
This is the fifth year for Medford Comic-Con, but only the second time the event has been held over two days.
Organizers say last year they saw between five and ten thousand people show up. This year they expect almost 15 thousand. They say the event will be chock full of events and sessions for guests to take part in like super-hero karaoke, geocaching and photo ops.
With so many activities, organizers say there’s something for everyone.
“It’s just really become a great community event we have the vendors that are here and the sessions and the workshops and everything, those are all people that are excited to share their knowledge and their expertise,” organizer, Kari May said.
The event will also include two costume contests with different categories each day, they’re encouraging visitors to take on the persona of their favorite superhero, villain or character.
The event is free all weekend for more information, you can visit the library’s website.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.