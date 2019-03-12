Home
Medford considering becoming a bee city

MEDFORD, Ore.— Medford Parks and Recreation is supporting the idea of Medford becoming part of Bee City USA.

A group of pollinator advocates came to Medford Parks and Recreation to ask that they consider taking on the title.

The title would require the city to put on educational outreach programs to teach ways to improve and protect pollinator habitats. Rich Rosenthal, director of Medford Parks and Recreation, says it would have many positive benefits on the community.

“It makes sense for us that we want to see vibrant numbers of bees that pollinate plants, that help grow plants and produce,” Rosenthal said. “They help the habitat for the monarch butterflies, which is really critically low right now.”

Rosenthal has suggested the idea to Medford city councilors. They’ll be meeting Tuesday to discuss whether or not they want to move forward with the plans.

