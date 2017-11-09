Medford considers higher utility rates

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford residents could see an increase in their utility bills come next year.
The city is looking at increasing rates for sewage and street utility fees over the next three years to make up for increasing costs.
While the council doesn’t like raising rates, they haven’t seen another option.
“I’m a little bit, I guess, hesitant. Just because how much we’re talking about going up in a short period of time. I don’t know that I see a different option,” commented Medford city councilor Michael Zarosinski.
The City still has to figure out numbers, but you could be seeing upwards of a 20 percent increase for the street utility fee and around 12 percent for sewer. Stormwater drainage fees could see a small increase of around one percent.
If any rate increases are made, they wouldn’t happen until July 25th of 2018.