MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford is opening a cooling shelter Tuesday after declaring a severe weather event.

In partnership with ACCESS, the shelter will be open from noon to 8 p.m. and is located at 324 West 6th Street.

Water, snacks, and restrooms will be provided.

For those who would like to receive updates when shelters are opening, text MED4SHELTERS to 888777.

