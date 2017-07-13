Home
Medford council to consider Hope Village project amendment

Medford, Ore. — Rogue Retreat is going back before Medford’s City Council in hopes of amending its project agreement.

A nearby homeowner has leased part of his property so Hope Village can expand. Hope Village is a collection of tiny homes, meant for the homeless. Because of the land’s current zoning, Rogue Retreat must have approval from the city to take advantage of the neighbor’s offer.

“Right now a campground in that zone isn’t allowed,” Deputy City Manager, Kelly Madding says, “but state law actually gives cities and counties the ability to designate land as a campground, I think for this purpose.”

“They’ve all been amazing supporters of this project,” Heather Hassett of Rogue Retreat says, “it’s gonna be a huge asset to the community, and to Rogue Retreat and to the homeless population we serve.”

The council is slated to discuss the amendment on July 20, 2017.

Meanwhile, work continues on Hope  Village. Weather has delayed its opening because for 6 months the ground was too wet to break ground.

