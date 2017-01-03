Medford couple reacts to snowy conditions

Snow accumulation on the valley floor – it isn’t something you see often.
“It’s crazy. We did not expect this much snow at all in Medford,” Medford resident John Walker said.
John and Tymbre Walker are enjoying the sight… but know it comes with concerns.
The Walkers say Highway 62 isn’t too bad with so many cars, but back roads have been very slippery.
“There’s been a lot of people driving extremely slow or extremely quick for the snow,” John Walker said.
For them, braving the elements is worth the risk.
They headed out Monday night to get food for an elderly neighbor.
“She’s about 88-89 years old and just a little afraid to get out and actually grab her own meals and stuff like that. She’s kind of bunkered in and sitting tight so we went out and got her a few meals,” John Walker said.
And while they’re helping a neighbor out, they are also making sure to be cautious on the roads.
“Use four wheel drive if you need to,” Tymbre Walker said.
As conditions are constantly changing, the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends looking at weather conditions before hitting the road.