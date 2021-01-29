Medford’s Craft Warehouse closing for good

MEDFORD, Ore. — A business that’s been operating in the Rogue Valley for decades is closing its doors permanently.
Craft Warehouse on Poplar Drive in Medford provides art supplies, craft supplies, fabrics and more. However, due to an expiring lease, the business announced they’re shutting down for good in a couple of months.
Medford’s Craft Warehouse released the following statement on the evening of January 28:
We are unbelievably sad to announce that we will be closing the Medford Craft Warehouse store at the end of March. Simply put we have lost our lease. We are still in shock, that after 30 years in that same location, that we now have to close our doors for good.Please note: This is only the Medford store that is closing. All other locations are still open and we now have Craft Warehouse shopping available online, as well.Starting now, all stock at the Medford store is at least 20% off. Come in and get those items you have been eyeing now while they are still available.Regrettably, the custom Frame Shop will not be operating during the close out process. All current projects will be finished and available to pick up before we close for good. We will still have ready-made frames available while supplies last.
We will keep you updated with further news and markdowns, as the due date gets closer. We thank every single one of you for 30 years full of laughs, crafts, and friendship.