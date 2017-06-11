Medford Cruise goes full throttle

Image courtesy of RLR Photography (http://www.rlr-photography.net/).
MEDFORD, Ore. – Car enthusiasts are revving into town, in all kinds of rides for the Annual Medford Cruise. The event started back up Saturday. Over the course of the next 7 days, car shows and events will take place around the area. Sunday drifters are zooming round the Jackson County Sports Park in Eagle Point. You’ll find a full list of events on the Medford Cruise website.
