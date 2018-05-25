Medford debuts new fire station

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford-fire-rescue has a brand new fire station.
The new station is located on Highland drive and Siskiyou, right next to the old fire station three. The new building is three times bigger than the original, and will provide a safer route for incoming and outgoing traffic, as it’s a bit further away from the roundabout.
“Having this available to them for whether its a medical emergency, or a fire, or a vehicle collision than we can get there quickly and begin our services to support them” said Fire Chief Brian Fish.
The city says the project was completed on time and within budget. An open house for the public will be held on Saturday, June 9th from 1-4 P.M.