Medford discusses transportation service plan

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford city officials are getting closer to deciding which road projects they’ll prioritize over the next 20 years.
The transportation service plan outlines projects and needs for the city over the next two decades.
Right now, the city is focusing on projects that keep traffic flowing through intersections — making sure a person isn’t stuck waiting at the light.
“So, the average is 50 seconds. We’re going to maintain that level, which means we are going to continue to do improvements to intersections to make sure they function at that level,” explained Planning Director Matt Brinkley.
Other projects discussed tonight were improving Foothill Road by adding extra lanes as well as a center turn lane, and a plan to connect South Stage Road to Foothill Road.
The Medford Planning Commission will give their input on the transportation plan next Thursday.
For more information on the transportation service plan, visit medfordtsp.com.