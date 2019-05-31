Medford elementary school responds to bullying concerns

MEDFORD, Ore. – A week after NBC5 News ran an exclusive series of about bullying at east Medford’s Lone Pine Elementary, the school is responding.
The district and the school principal declined to comment previously due to privacy concerns.
In an email to Lone Pine families, Principal Gerry Flock addressed our recent reports, saying, “I can assure you that much was attempted to bring resolution, and all district policies and protocols were followed.”
As NBC5 News previously reported, school staff separated two 6th grade girls, both at class and recess, and tried conflict resolution and mediation.
A district investigation found there was bullying taking place and the school created a safety plan.
The alleged bully then violated the plan according to Principal Flock’s emails, but she was not kicked out of school.
Upset with how the situation was handled, and to protect them from further bullying, two families ended up pulling their daughters out of school.