Medford/environmental group discussing settlement over alleged pollution

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s been just over a year since an environmental group sued the city of Medford, claiming the city’s water treatment plant has been contaminating the Rogue River.

Back in March of last year, Northwest Environmental Advocates told NBC5 News they don’t usually get involved in cases like this one, but the evidence of what was happening was just too overwhelming.

The group alleged three different studies, all done over six years ago, found contaminants downstream from Medford’s water treatment plant.

They say the findings were then sent to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, but nothing was done.

At the time, the city of Medford responded by giving NBC5 News a statement saying the study found the same concerns upstream from the plant.

Wednesday, court records show the environmental group and the city met for a settlement conference in Portland.

Northwest Environmental Advocates told NBC5 News they’re not allowed to talk about the mediation.

The city told us:

“By order of the judge, proceedings were confidential and are not to be disclosed outside the settlement conference in any way or form.”

Court records show the two sides are supposed to submit a status report to the federal judge in early May.

