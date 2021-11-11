Medford family of fallen Marine will have their mortgage paid off by Tunnels to Towers Foundation

MEDFORD, Ore. – The family of a U.S. Marine who was killed in the line of duty over a decade ago will have their mortgage paid off by a foundation that honors fallen military heroes and first responders.

U.S.M.C. Recon Sergeant Matthew DeYoung died while serving in Afghanistan in 2011. The 26-year-old left behind a large family including a wife and a young daughter.

Over 10 years after Sgt. DeYoung gave the ultimate sacrifice, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation announced on Veterans Day it’s paying off the mortgage on his family’s Medford home.

In total, the foundation is paying off the mortgages on the homes of 35 Gold Star Families across the country.