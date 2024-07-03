Medford Fire Department asks everyone to have a happy and safe Fourth

MEDFORD, Ore. – With extreme heat coming to the Rogue Valley, the Medford Fire Department is asking everyone to have a happy and safe Fourth of July.

Firefighters are reminding folks that if you’re going to celebrate, to do so safely and responsibly.

That means using legal fireworks and being mindful of where you light them.

MFD says to look for areas with non-combustible surfaces, like concrete or a driveway and soak used fireworks overnight before throwing them away.

With well-over triple digit temperatures expected in the coming days, Medford Fire will be adding staff to cover any possible emergencies.

“We’ll have seven extra staff on each day so we’ll be staffing an engine, a brush rig, and we’ll have an extra battalion chief on as well,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Steve Parks.

We’re gonna be doing that through the weekend at least, until we see temperatures come back down out of triple digits.

Restrictions on fireworks vary from city to city.

Medford for example, allows legal consumer fireworks from July 1 through the 6.

But it is still illegal to light fireworks in wildland hazard areas like the hills east of Foothill and North Phoenix road, the Bear Creek greenway, or any city parks and schools.

Ashland prohibits the sale and use of fireworks.

Siskiyou county bans fireworks in all unincorporated parts of the county.

That’s just to name a few.

Check with your city or county for its specific restrictions before lighting off your own fireworks and be safe.

