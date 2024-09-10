Medford Fire displaces one family Monday evening

MEDFORD, Ore. – A second alarm fire Monday evening has displaced one family after their home sustained heavy fire damage and the cause is under investigation.

Medford Fire Department responded to a second alarm residential fire near the 1800 block of Serenity Drive after multiple calls came in around 5:17 Monday evening.

A substantial column of heavy black smoke could be seen throughout the city.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire conditions in the back of the property quickly spreading to a neighboring yard.

“It was a very quick response time,” neighbor Nick Roland told NBC 5, “They saved our house. The fire got up to the side of our house, but they managed to stop it.”

No occupants or firefighters were injured and investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

