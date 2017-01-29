Medford Fire Rescue installs smoke alarms

Medford, Ore., — “They installed one and that’s what set off the alert.” said Wayne Harley.
Wayne Harley’s home in the Royal Oaks Mobile Manor caught fire Tuesday.
“I would probably been dead from the smoke inhalation.” said Harley.
Just four months ago, his home didn’t have any smoke alarms – until he called Medford Fire Rescue to come install one.
“We do carry smoke alarms on our engines and we can install them. Our main goal of course is to keep people safe and alerted of any danger.” said Tim Dundas, with Meford Fire Rescue.
Medford Fire Rescue always offers free smoke alarm installation, but this weekend firefighters are teaming up with the Red Cross.
“Meeting with homeowners and we’re educating them on smoke detectors as well as family escape plans for fire.” said Dundas.
It’s all part of a campaign the Red Cross does throughout the yea to help educate people on the importance of smoke alarms.
“We do it because we want to save people’s lives. That’s what us very important to us- and if one smoke alarm we install today saves one life, it will be worth it to us. ” said Red Cross board member, David Wright
Harley is living proof their efforts are making a difference, and he’s also begun spreading that same message.
“Protect yourself with some smoke detectors, get one immediately. Get one today. Don’t wait till tomorrow, get one today.”
You can get a smoke alarm by calling Medford Fire Rescue or by going online at http://www.redcross.org/local/oregon/home-fire-safety