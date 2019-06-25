Home
Medford Fire-Rescue put it’s wildland skills to the test

MEDFORD, Ore. – Firefighters with Medford Fire-Rescue are refreshing old skills and learning new fire techniques to prepare for fire season.

The annual training is Monday through Wednesday of this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. near the intersection of Lone Pine and Foothill Road.

Engineer and Paramedic, Lars Borosund said this training is important, especially now that we are in fire season.

“We do have fires in this area, the Biscuit Fire of 2002 and the fires out by the Prospect area as well, so we need to be ready during these fires,” Borosund said.

Around 22 firefighters will take part in the training.

